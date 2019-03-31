Don’t believe in Anbumani’s promises: Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Hitting out at Anbumani Ramadoss while canvassing for Lok Sabha candidate DNV Senthilkumar in Dharmapuri on Saturday, actor Udhyanidhi Stalin requested Dharmapuri people not to believe the PMK leader as he has, Udhyanidhi claimed, never kept his promises and done nothing for the development of the district in the past five years.

“While campaigning for the previous Lok Sabha election, Anbumani had assured to permanently solve the water crisis in the district and establish SIPCOT to increase job opportunities for the people here. However, he accomplished neither. In the past five years, he seldom visited his constituency to know what troubled people in order to do something about it,” Udhayanidhi said, assuring that DMK will establish SIPCOT in Dharmapuri and Harur to provide jobs for youngsters.

Attacking the Modi-led BJP government, he said, “Although Prime Minister promised to create lakhs of job opportunities, he failed by introducing GST. Following this, many lost their jobs and small and medium scale industries were in a spot.”

Not sparing AIADMK government from his attack, Udhayanidhi claimed it to be the worst government that has failed to ensure women’s safety. “AIADMK’s manifesto is a comedy. It is the Palaniswami-led puppet government that introduced NEET exams in Tamil Nadu. However, one of the points in their manifesto reads that the party will fight NEET exam,” he said.