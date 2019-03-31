Home States Tamil Nadu

Don’t believe in Anbumani’s promises: Udhayanidhi Stalin

The actor was campaigning for Lok Sabha candidate DNV Senthilkumar in Dharmapuri on Saturday.

Published: 31st March 2019 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Udayanidhi Stalin campaigning for DMK candidates in Dharmapuri on Saturday

Actor Udayanidhi Stalin campaigning for DMK candidates in Dharmapuri on Saturday |Express

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Hitting out at Anbumani Ramadoss while canvassing for Lok Sabha candidate DNV Senthilkumar in Dharmapuri on Saturday, actor Udhyanidhi Stalin requested Dharmapuri people not to believe the PMK leader as he has, Udhyanidhi  claimed, never kept his promises and done nothing for the development of the district in the past five years. 

“While campaigning for the previous Lok Sabha election, Anbumani had assured to permanently solve the water crisis in the district and establish SIPCOT to increase job opportunities for the people here. However, he accomplished neither. In the past five years, he seldom visited his constituency to know what troubled people in order to do something about it,” Udhayanidhi said, assuring that DMK will establish SIPCOT in Dharmapuri and Harur to provide jobs for youngsters.

Follow our full election coverage here

Attacking the Modi-led BJP government, he said, “Although Prime Minister promised to create lakhs of job opportunities, he failed by introducing GST. Following this, many lost their jobs and small and medium scale industries were in a spot.” 

Not sparing AIADMK government from his attack, Udhayanidhi claimed it to be the worst government that has failed to ensure women’s safety. “AIADMK’s manifesto is a comedy. It is the Palaniswami-led puppet government that introduced NEET exams in Tamil Nadu. However, one of the points in their manifesto reads that the party will fight NEET exam,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK Dharmapuri Anbumani Ramadoss Udhyanidhi Stalin India elections General Elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Ever wondered where the Spanish captain's ruthless style and infinite energy come from ?Well he comes from Seville, the Spanish land famous for its bull fights. Ramos, of course, was a huge fan of the sport during his formative years and wanted to be in t
Happy Birthday Sergio Ramos: Interesting facts about Real Madrid's tough and fearless captain
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp