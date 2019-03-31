Full bench of Election Commission to visit Tamil Nadu on April 2 and 3

Home States Tamil Nadu

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, will be meeting the representatives of political parties.

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The full bench of the Election Commission will be visiting the State for two days ­– on April 2 and 3 – to review the ongoing arrangements for the Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra, will be meeting the representatives of political parties to know about their views and chair meetings with police officials and District Election Officials (Collectors).

The full bench of the EC had frequently been reviewing the arrangements through the video conference facility and Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo was reviewing the same with State level officials.  
Like the past few general elections, this time too, seizure of unaccounted cash and articles has been high in Tamil Nadu. This would be discussed in detail and if needed, security for the sensitive polling booths could be increased. Already, the CEO had sought 200 companies of central forces for security.

Meanwhile, the CEO told reporters that the seizure of unaccounted cash by the EC squads had gone up to Rs 70.90 crore while 313 kg of gold, 370 kgs of silver and other materials worth Rs 88 crore have been seized.

