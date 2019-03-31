Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court upholds act relating to security of women and children in hostels

The court said that a  reading of the Act and the Rules makes it clear that the State government has enacted the same to provide safety to women in lodgings, homes and hostels.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that the provisions of the TN Hostels and Homes for Women and Children (Regulation) Act, 2014, and the Rules framed there under in 2015, are for the safety and security of the hosteliers, more particulary the women and children, a division bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the same.

The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad upheld the Act, while dismissing a batch of PIL petitions from persons staying in such hostels and homes, last week. 

“When safety and security of children and women in hostels, lodging houses and homes for children and women, are the paramount objects, indeed there should be an exclusive enactment to protect the vulnerable sections of the society. The concern of the State cannot be said to be unrealistic and that the special laws are unwarranted. 

“In the light of the enabling provisions and having regard to the statement of objects and reasons for which the Act is enacted and the rules framed there under — TN Hostels and Home for Women and Children (Regulation) Rules, 2015 — we see no discrimination and, therefore, the said contention is rejected,” the judges said.

A reading of the Act and the Rules makes it clear that the State government has enacted the same within its legislative competence to provide safety and security to the women in hostels, lodging houses, and homes and for regulating them. By imposing conditions for registration, licensing, maintenance and to provide managers and security personnel and such others matters connected therewith, the living standards of the women would not be affected in any manner, rather they are in their interest, the bench added.

As regards the contention that installation of CCTV cameras would affect privacy, the bench made it clear that such gadgets should be installed only at the entry or exit points. No such appliances are to be installed in bedrooms and other places, where privacy has to be maintained, the judges added.

Rejecting another contention relating to appointment of security personnel, the bench said that the government cannot be directed to provide police to every hostel, lodging house or homes for children and women, more so, in the light of a clear distinction between law and order and public order. As observed by the Supreme Court, there could be overlapping and that does not mean that there cannot be a special enactment for women and children, it added.

