‘Name’ matters a lot this time in lone Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: It is often said – “What’s in a name?” The credibility of a candidate contesting the election and the party he represents, matter the most in electoral politics. But in Puducherry, AINRC candidate Dr K Narayanasamy is facing a mistaken identity crisis with his namesake V Narayanasamy, Chief Minister of Puducherry .

This came to the fore during the election campaign of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in Puducherry, when confusion prevailed among several people who had gathered there.

“Narayanasamy seems to have slimmed down,” quipped a woman to another standing beside her in the crowd, watching Panneerselvam addressing the road show in favour of Dr Narayanasamy at Marapalam junction on the Puducherry-Cuddalore road. It was dark and the only visibility was the light from the campaign van where the AINRC candidate stood beside O Panneerselvam and others. As the dais on the vehicle, was at a height, their faces were not very visible. The other woman was trying to take a closer look at the candidate to see him.

They were not the only people to be confused. Another woman present in another part there said, “Why is OPS asking people to vote for Narayanasamy on jug symbol? Narayanasamy’s symbol is hand. Isn’t it? Rangasamy’s symbol is jug,” she asked some acquaintances standing next to her. The male member then took out time to explain to her about the candidate and the alliance.

For most people in the Union Territory, the name Narayanasamy is synonymous with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy who had contested three Lok Sabha polls from Puducherry including the previous election, all with the hand symbol of the Congress.

Besides, he had been a Rajya Sabha member for over a decade and most importantly, Union Minister of State for PMO, which made him a prominent figure in the UT. Sensing this (confusion), AINRC party founder N Rangasamy had advised his party workers to canvass votes for party candidate Dr Narayanasamy by avoiding his name but through the ‘Jug’ symbol of the party.

Even the AIADMK, ally of AINRC, has given a similar direction to their party cadre while campaigning.

Dr Narayanasamy is not only a debutante in electoral politics, but also a political greenhorn. Not only is he hardly known among the people, even party workers are not familiar with him. Hence, the AINRC has an uphill task before them while canvassing for votes for him.