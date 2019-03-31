Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Lawyers oppose Supreme Court order to set up MAMA for road accident claims

An advocate claimed that the order to set up Motor Accident Mediation Authorities has created confusion among advocates before Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals.

Published: 31st March 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2019 04:23 AM

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advocates practising in Small Causes Court, where Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals (MACT) are functioning, are bewildered over the recent directions of the Supreme Court to set up Motor Accident Mediation Authorities (MAMAs) through legal aid cells for claiming compensation in accident cases.

The order dated March 5 this year, delivered by a division bench of Justices A K Sikri and S Abdul Nazeer has created confusion among advocates before MACTs, says VS Suresh, a lawyer specialising in this field. Following this order, the Chief Judge of Small Causes Court insists that  claims for compensation will not be entertained after the deadline period of two months.

In its March 5 order, the Supreme Court had directed State governments to set up MAMAs and held that reference to mediation for settlement of motor accident claims is mandatory. This is very detrimental to accident victims, as well as advocates, as it would minimise, if not eliminate, the role of advocates in such cases, he said. The order envisaged a new procedure, for expediting motor accident claims cases, through the MAMA, till such time the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is amended.

“While we are pleased with the noble intentions of the Supreme Court, the cause for concern is the mandatory process of mediation. When mediation is a voluntary process, compelling and relegating the parties to mediation is contrary to the spirit of mediation,”  advocates contend.

TAGS
Motor Accident Mediation Authorities Tamil nadu accident case compensation Motor Accidents Claims Tribunals

