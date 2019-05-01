Home States Tamil Nadu

Aravakurichi by-election: Where two Senthils lock horns

Aravakurichi is getting heated up further with two powerful bypoll candidates – VV Senthilnathan of the AIADMK and V Senthil Balaji of the DMK – on the campaign trail.

Published: 01st May 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

KARUR: Aravakurichi is getting heated up further with two powerful bypoll candidates – VV Senthilnathan of the AIADMK and V Senthil Balaji of the DMK – on the campaign trail.While Balaji, who began canvassing 10 days ago, has covered almost half of the assembly constituency, Senthilnathan started his campaign on Tuesday with a request to voters to defeat Balaji, who he believed was behind his defeat in the 2011 assembly election. In his speeches, Balaji is mostly relying on the DMK’s manifesto and his promise of 3-cent land for 25,000 homeless families. And Senthilnathan and Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar spend more time on criticising Balaji.

“In 2011 I contested from the same constituency at the age of 28. Then Senthil Balaji colluded with the DMK and defeated me and the DMK’s KC Palanisamy won. Despite that, when Senthil Balaji contested the poll in 2016 (on the AIADMK ticket), we all worked for his victory. But he used the contributions of the AIADMK workers only for his betterment,” Senthilnathan said in a speech. “Every year, Senthil Balaji switches parties.

In 2016, he was with the AIADMK, in 2018, he was with the AMMK, and now he is in the DMK. The people of Aravakkurichi should boycott him. He has lost the people’s trust. I have suffered a lot because of Senthil Balaji. He has made a lot of mistakes. Now the people have to give their judgment.” For his part, Vijayabhaskar said it was former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s soul that had sent Senthilnathan again to Aravakurichi to defeat Senthil Balaji.

Balaji’s 3-cent land promises for the homeless was the talk of the town in the constituency. However, minister Vijayabhaskar dismissed the promise as impracticable. “Where will he find that much land? This assurance will be like DMK leader Karunanidhi’s promise of giving 2-acre land to landless farmers. Karunanidhi failed to fulfil that promise. Neither will Senthil Balaji fulfil his promise.” 

While canvassing votes, Senthilnathan touched the feet of female voters. And Balaji’s pillar of support when it comes to canvassing women’s votes is S Jothimani, the Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha election in Karur. Balaji had campaigned extensively for her for the April 18 election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aravakurichi Aravakurichi by-election AIADMK DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp