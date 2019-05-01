Home States Tamil Nadu

Assamese woman reunited with family after six months of separation

Reetu with her family members in Tirupattur of Vellore district on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 38-year-old woman from Assam was reunited with her family at the Home for Psycho-social Rehabilitation of Mentally Ill located at Tirupattur in Vellore district.

The woman, Reetu, a native of Marigaon village in Marigaon district of Assam, was found roaming around a housing board colony at Tirupattur a month ago.

After receiving an alert from a local man, volunteers of the Home, run by Uthavum Ullangal, rushed there to rescue the woman who was subjected to rehabilitation procedures.

Recently, Reetu gained memory and recollected her identity. Subsequently, the Police in Marigaon was alerted on the matter. They found the family of Reetu to inform them of her safe stay at the Tirupattur Home.

“After Reetu gained memory, we informed the police in her hometown and contacted her family. On Tuesday, we handed Ritu to her family members,” C Ramesh, head of the Home said.

A mother of four children, Reetu was under immense agony following the death of her husband Subol six months ago. Since then she lost her mental balance and wandered elsewhere before moving to Tirupattur.

Personal Assistant of Tirupattur Sub-Collector Moorthy was present when the woman was handed to her family members that included her sister Tutu, brother-in-law Shibs and her son Shiba.

