Ayurvedic clinic sealed after botched abortion?

According to the police, S Vanithamani (39) of Mettuvavi village near Negamam was in the fifth month of her pregnancy.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 37-year-old woman from Negamam in Coimbatore district died after allegedly receiving treatment for abortion at a private Ayurvedic clinic at Vadachittur on Monday. Coimbatore Rural police registered a case against the practitioner. District Health department officials followed up with a raid place and shut down the clinic.

According to the police, S Vanithamani (39) of Mettuvavi village near Negamam was in the fifth month of her pregnancy. She was already mother of five. When she experienced some trouble, the woman approached the Ayurvedic practitioner (a woman) on Sunday evening. The practitioner and her son, who had studied Siddha, reportedly attempted to perform an abortion. After the ‘treatment’, Vanithamani is said to have had severe stomach pain and was taken to a government hospital in Pollachi. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Negamam Inspector D Vetrivel Rajan said that the woman, who performed the abortion, was booked under Section 314 (death caused by act done with intent to cause miscarriage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint filed by husband Selvaraj on Monday. However, the Ayurvedic practitioner has gone missing and police are on the lookout, he added.

The body of the woman has been sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for postmortem.
Later, officials of the Health Department raided the clinic run by the suspect and shut it down based on the Collector’s instructions. It was being run by quacks, who had been charged under a similar case two years ago, noted Deputy Director of Health Services P G Bhanumathi . They have filed a complaint with the district superintendent of police, asking that the case be registered under sections that covered ‘attempt to murder’, she added.

