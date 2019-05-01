Centum continues to elude JEE Mains candidates in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency released results of the JEE Mains examination (Paper 1) conducted in April on Monday night and candidates from the State have failed to secure 100 percentile marks. Candidates from the State also failed to achieve this coveted status in the examinations conducted in January.

A total of 24 candidates in the country have gotten 100 percentile scores. Most of these candidates are from Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, according to the release from the National Testing Agency.

The State topper for Tamil Nadu this year is KV Vikram, who secured an all India rank of 28.

The cut-off to qualify for JEE Advanced exams, has been set at 89.75 per cent for the common rank list. The cut-off for economically weaker sections is 78.21 while the cut-offs for OBC-NCL, SC and ST have been set at 74.31, 54.01 and 44.33 per cent, respectively. It is estimated that 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible for JEE Advanced, the final obstacle for seats in the prestigious IITs.

Experts in the coaching industry, however, claimed that the State has improved its showing. “There is a 2 per cent increase in candidates who have qualified for JEE Advanced this year,” said a representative of a JEE coaching centre in the city.

IIT ASPIRANTS

Total candidates who appeared in January 8,74,469

Total candidates who appeared in April 8,81,096

Number of common candidates6,08,440

Number of candidates who improved score in April 2,97,932