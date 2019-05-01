Home States Tamil Nadu

Four months on, Vinayaga shakes off radio collar

When the GPS signal from the collar remained stationary, Forest department officials initially suspected that Vinayaga was in trouble.

Published: 01st May 2019 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of Vinayag with the radio collar | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Little over four months after Chinna Thadagam’s beloved aggressor Vinayaga was captured and relocated to the forests of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the jumbo has managed to shake off the radio collar that had been tracking him. The device has reportedly been emitting signals from a static location for over two weeks, instead of showing the movement of the animal. The weight loss that Vinayaga had suffered since the relocation is suspected to have led to the collar slipping off its neck. 

When the GPS signal from the collar remained stationary, Forest department officials initially suspected that Vinayaga was in trouble. After they arrived at the location indicated by the signals, they found only the collar there and not the elephant it had been tracking. While ground-level staff are yet to spot the animal, MTR authorities have written to the chief wildlife warden about the incident and are awaiting further instructions.

Speaking to Express about the incident, a senior official of the MTR suggested that the collar had probably been dislodged owing to Vinayaga weight loss. When the jumbo had been in Coimbatore forest division, his food source had chiefly been crops grown in the area.

After his relocation to Muduamalai, he had to contend with food that was vastly different from what he had grown accustomed to. Hence, he had lost weight. The collar could have become lose and slipped off his neck, the official surmised. Though it has been two weeks since Vinayaga has fallen off the radar, there has been no report of him having surfaced in human habitats. This could be because he adapted to his new home and finally shed his crop-raiding ways, the official said.

It may be recalled that it was after six months of trouble — with damage to crops, property and people — that Vinayaga was tranquilised and captured in Chinna Thadagam on December 18, 2018. He was then fitted with a GPS-enabled radio collar that had been sponsored by WWF (World Wide Fund) at 1.80 lakh. The collar had last been used to track a particularly aggressive and invasive female jumbo in 2011. 

‘Jumbo lost weight due to change in food habit’
Speaking to Express about the incident, a senior official of the MTR suggested that the collar had probably been dislodged owing to Vinayaga weight loss. When the jumbo had been in Coimbatore forest division, his food source had chiefly been crops grown in the area. After his relocation to Muduamalai, he had to contend with food that was vastly different from what he had grown accustomed to. Hence, he had lost weight

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinayaga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp