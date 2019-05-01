Hotel told to pay Rs 15,000 relief for levying service charge

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For levying a service charge of Rs 9.90 on a customer without his consent, Buhari Hotel was directed by a consumer forum to pay a compensation of Rs 15,009 to the customer. According to the petition from G Thabre Alam of Salem, he came to Chennai in 2016 for important work and took his dinner at the Buhari Hotel. In the bill, a service charge of Rs 9.90 was added without any prior information, he said.

Despite repeated requests, Buhari Hotel failed to waive the service charge and hence Thabre Alam issued a legal notice to the hotel in August 2016. Collecting service charge is against the law, he said, moving the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) and sought a compensation of `1 lakh.

The tribunal, presided over by M Mony, observed that the hotel was not entitled to collecting service charge compulsorily and directed Buhari Hotel to provide a compensation of `15,000 and refund the service charge of `9.90.