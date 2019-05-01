Home States Tamil Nadu

Hotel told to pay Rs 15,000 relief for levying service charge

Despite repeated requests, Buhari Hotel failed to waive the service charge and hence Thabre Alam issued a legal notice to the hotel in August 2016.

Published: 01st May 2019

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For levying a service charge of Rs 9.90 on a customer without his consent, Buhari Hotel was directed by a consumer forum to pay a compensation of Rs 15,009 to the customer. According to the petition from G Thabre Alam of Salem, he came to Chennai in 2016 for important work and took his dinner at the Buhari Hotel. In the bill, a service charge of Rs 9.90 was added without any prior information, he said.

Despite repeated requests, Buhari Hotel failed to waive the service charge and hence Thabre Alam issued a legal notice to the hotel in August 2016. Collecting service charge is against the law, he said, moving the District Consumer  Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) and sought  a compensation of `1 lakh. 

The tribunal, presided over by M Mony, observed that the hotel was not entitled to collecting service charge compulsorily and directed Buhari Hotel to provide a compensation of `15,000 and refund the service charge of `9.90.

Buhari Hotel service charge

