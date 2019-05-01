Man get 10-yr RI for murdering colleague

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trial court in Chennai on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old man to 10 years in jail for killing a colleague in a fight with him at the workplace. C Iyappan, then working as a driver, was arrested in 2015 by the Guindy police on charges of killing one Shankar, who was working as a security guard in a hotel. According to the prosecution, Iyappan was employed as a driver of a load jeep to bring the necessary articles to the hotel.

However, on June 24, 2015, while unloading the goods, he developed a verbal brawl with a colleague named Shankar that eventually led to a physical fight and he killed him with a iron rod.Based on a complaint filed by the security guard, Karan Singh, the Guindy police registered a case of murder against Iyappan and arrested him.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for the suspect argued that the eyewitness examined in the case was not at all present in the alleged scene of crime and Karan Singh, the complainant, was at least 250 metres away at the time when the incident is said to have taken place.

The investigating officer had falsely implicated the suspect in the case by stating that he had collected the sand samples from the scene of the crime with the blood samples of the suspect, which never contained the O blood group of the suspect as stated by the officer, was also submitted by the defence counsel.

The III additional and sessions judge S Bhuvaneshwari after hearing both sides of the arguments, observed that the prosecution has proved the case beyond doubt and sentenced the accused in the murder case to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment. A fine of `2,000 was imposed on him by judge Bhuvaneshwari .