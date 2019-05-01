Home States Tamil Nadu

Member of family: Villages sway to the tunes of musically-inclined calf

Ananthan’s daughter Krithika, who just finished Class XII, is Velan’s favourite among the family members.

Published: 01st May 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

The three-month-old calf Velan sleeping inside the house of Ananthan, a dairy farmer at Veerankuppam near Ambur in Vellore | Express

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: A three-month-old calf has become the centre of attraction in Veerankuppam village near Ambur. ‘Velan’, as it is fondly called, seems to present a contrasting picture to the common person’s idea of a cow’s behaviour. Dairy farmer Ananthan, his wife Amutha and their children consider Velan as a  member of the family. Instead of staying in the cowshed, the animal loves to stay inside the house, and rarely steps out except when it is hungry for mother’s milk.

“The calf behaves as if it is a human being. It eats whatever we eat like biscuits, dosas and rice,” says Amutha, adding that it takes grass occasionally. Delivered by a cow which Ananthan bought a few months ago, Velan freely moves around the hall, kitchen and bedroom of the house. The family members say Velan has an ear for music and interest towards watching TV. 

Ananthan’s daughter Krithika, who just finished Class XII, is Velan’s favourite among the family members. “The calf is always with us. If we switch on the TV, it joins us to watch programmes. It also listens to music,” the girl says adding “Velan never disturbs us at night when it sleeps in the bedroom.”
Velan excites the family as it can oblige if anyone of them ask it to give a “kiss” like the pet dogs do. It is also able to sense the movement of Ananthan’s family members.

“If we get ready to go out for any functions, Velan will come and touch us with his nose to show that it does not want to get out of the house. What we do then is to leave it inside the house and lock until we come back,” Amutha says. The young boys in the neighbourhood too enjoy playing with Velan.“It looks like a stranger among calves. I haven’t seen a calf doing like this,” states ‘Mitalam’ Manoharan, an animal rights activist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
calf

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp