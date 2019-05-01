Home States Tamil Nadu

Rectifiable defect cannot be ground to deny job: HC

The judge pointed out that the petitioners had qualified in all the tests but were rejected on the grounds that they did not have required vision.

Published: 01st May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that rectifiable physical defects cannot be held as a reason for denying employment, the Madurai Bench of the HC set aside an order passed by the State rejecting candidature of people who applied for the post of SI (Technical services). 

Justice R Mahadevan passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by nearly 15 people who had participated in the recruitment in 2018, but were disqualified on grounds that they did not meet the required vision standards.

The judge pointed out that the petitioners had qualified in all the tests but were rejected on the grounds that they did not have required vision. “However, the said rule did not find place at the time of issuing the notification and came to light only after the interview was over,” he noted.

The judge rejected contentions of the government that the said condition was introduced in the police force through a Home (Police) Department G.O. in November 10, 2000, itself, by saying that the government, in that case, should have introduced the condition at the time of calling for the applications for the post.
Justice Mahadevan directed the government to consider application of petitioners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rectifiable physical defects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp