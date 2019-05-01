Rectifiable defect cannot be ground to deny job: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that rectifiable physical defects cannot be held as a reason for denying employment, the Madurai Bench of the HC set aside an order passed by the State rejecting candidature of people who applied for the post of SI (Technical services).

Justice R Mahadevan passed the order on a batch of petitions filed by nearly 15 people who had participated in the recruitment in 2018, but were disqualified on grounds that they did not meet the required vision standards.

The judge pointed out that the petitioners had qualified in all the tests but were rejected on the grounds that they did not have required vision. “However, the said rule did not find place at the time of issuing the notification and came to light only after the interview was over,” he noted.

The judge rejected contentions of the government that the said condition was introduced in the police force through a Home (Police) Department G.O. in November 10, 2000, itself, by saying that the government, in that case, should have introduced the condition at the time of calling for the applications for the post.

Justice Mahadevan directed the government to consider application of petitioners.