Home States Tamil Nadu

Store room security breach in Madurai Lok Sabha seat has eroded public confidence: EC

The Election Commission admitted there were certain lapses in providing security to the counting centre located in Madurai Medical College, where the EVMs were stored.

Published: 01st May 2019 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Election Commission Tuesday submitted in the Madras High Court that the security breach in the storage room, where poll related documents of Madurai Lok Sabha seat were kept, has eroded public confidence to a significant extent about the fairness of the election process.

"The incident has created a dent and serious apprehension in the minds of public, media, candidates and political parties," Satyabrata Sahoo, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer said through a counter filed in the plea by CPI-M candidate Su Venkatesan, seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team.

Sahoo said the lapse shows the need for substantial improvement in the coordination between the police and the district administration.

"For counting and results, one additional counting observer from the state civil service in the rank of additional magistrate will be appointed to report to the general observer for the constituency," Sahoo said.

Earlier, the division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad refused to vacate the interim order directing the Election Commission (EC) to initiate disciplinary action against the transferred Madurai returning officer S Natarajan and others who were responsible for the security breach.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Technically, it was not the court's direction, while the court was about to pass orders, the EC produced a communication informing their decision to transfer the officials and take disciplinary action against them.

The same was recorded in the order, the bench said, rejecting Natarajan's request.

Senior counsel ARL Sundaresan, appearing for Natarajan, submitted it was only the assistant returning officer who instructed the tahsildar to visit the room which was under his custody without obtaining prior permission from the returning officer.

Claiming that he was facing action for no fault on his part, Natarajan submitted that even the additional chief electoral officer who conducted an inquiry into the incident did not get any explanation from him.

"He had not been given fair opportunities to know the statements of others and to defend the allegations against him," Sundaresan said.

Similarly, M Rajasekaran, Personal Assistant (General) to the Madurai Collector, who was alleged to have instructed the ARO to send the tahsildar to visit the room, moved an impleading petition claiming that he has no role in the election works as it was handled by a separate designated PA.

ALSO READ | Madurai collector transferred as ECI admits to lapses 

"My name has been included in the issue and action has been ordered by mistake," he said.

As the petitioners counsel did not object for his impleading, the court added him as a party respondent and posted the plea to June 6 for further hearing.

On Saturday, the court directed the Election Commission to initiate disciplinary action or prosecution against M Rajasekaran and two officials for allowing polling staff to enter a storage room where records of the April 18 polls are kept.

Besides the PA, the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), who was in charge of election duty that day, and police personnel present there reportedly allowed a woman tahsildar and three other polling staff to enter the room.

The tahsildar is now under suspension.

The court had passed the interim order on a petition filed by CPI(M)'s Venkatesan.

According to Venkatesan, the tahsildar allegedly trespassed into the documents storage room on April 20 without any authority and remained there for three hours.

Venkatesan has submitted that three staff members of Madurai Municipal Corporation had also accompanied her.

Alleging that the unlawful incident would not have occurred without the knowledge of District Collector Natarajan, who is the Returning Officer, Venkatesan had sought an interim direction for appointment of a special observer of the rank of an IAS officer for counting the postal ballots.

Besides, the petitioner also sought three-tier security for the counting centre, transfer of the returning officer and appointment of a Special Investigation Team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Madurai storeroom breach Election Commission Madurai Medical College

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp