Tamil Nadu temples to have special ragas, prayers for rains
Published: 01st May 2019 07:08 PM | Last Updated: 01st May 2019 07:08 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to propiate the gods for rain with special prayers and playing certain ragas in temples that it administers.
In a circular issued on April 26, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department said it has been decided to conduct special yagnas and prayers at the temples under it in line with their customs and practices and asked its officials to comply with the directions.
As per the circular, ragas like Amirthavarshini, Meghavarshini, Kedaram, Anandabhairavi and Rupakalyani should be played with musical instruments like nadaswaram, violins, veenas and flutes at the temples.