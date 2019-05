By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Three persons including two children died in a gas cylinder blast in K Uthampatti village near S Pudur in Sivaganga on Wednesday.

The blast took place at a house.

The deceased were identified as K Chinnammal (29) of K Uthampatti, her children Divyadharshini (3) and Veeran (5). Puluthipatti police recovered the bodies and sent to Government Hospital.

Puluthipatti police are conducting an investigation.