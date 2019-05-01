Home States Tamil Nadu

Verdict being examined, says Kiran Bedi

Wishing Puducherry well, she said its people deserve the best.

Published: 01st May 2019

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Responding to the Madras High Court verdict delivered by Justice R Mahadevan on Tuesday that the administrator of the UT — Kiran Bedi — could not interfere in day-to-day affairs of the government, the Lt Governor said the judgement was being examined, following which a view would be taken.

Also, Bedi cited an earlier judgement of the Madras High Court delivered on March 22, 2018, by its then Chief Justice Ind    ira Banerjee that the administrator of a UT has powers to act independently. “Unlike the President of India or the Governor of a state, the administrator of a UT has powers to act independently, irrespective of the advice given by the council of ministers headed by the Chief Minister,” she said, quoting the order.

Stating that the Model Code of Conduct of elections was in force, Bedi said, “files which require the Lt Governor’s approval, such as service matters, promotions, appointments, disciplinary matters and financial sanctions for Grants in Aid are being received and being examined and cleared on merits of each case.” The weekly disposal is also placed on record as was the earlier practice, she said.

Wishing Puducherry well, she said its people deserve the best. “The UT needs utmost integrity, accountability and careful financial management to save it from running into a debt trap. Most of all people of Puducherry deserve quick decision-making with accessible governance,” she said.Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had been on logger heads, with the CM charging the Lt Governor with running a parallel government in the UT.

