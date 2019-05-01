Home States Tamil Nadu

Vishal moves HC against GO on TFPC

The GO is liable to be set aside because this court and the Supreme Court had repeatedly held that the courts and the authorities should not unnecessarily interfere into the internal management of the

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Vishal krishna  (42), president of Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) in Anna Nagar East, has moved the Madras High Court to quash a GO dated April 26 last of the secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration department, appointing a special officer (SO) to look after the affairs of the Council. Justice K Ravichandra Baabu, before whom the writ petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, ordered notice to the authorities concerned, returnable by May 7.

Consequently, the petition prayed for permission to the duly elected office-bearers and executive committee members of the council to perform their functions till the conduct of a fresh election.The petitioner contended that the basic requirement of who can make a complaint, has not been complied with and the said complaint ought to have been rejected in limine.

