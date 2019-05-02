‘At least 40 DMK MLAs ready to support AIADMK’

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Hitting back at DMK president MK Stalin for his comment during May Day address, Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister KT Rajendra Balaji on Wednesday said that the former might be a guard for Gopalapuram (where late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi’s house is located) and Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) but not for the country.

Balaji was campaigning for AIADMK Ottapidaram (SC) constituency candidate P Mohan at Arasaradi. Addressing the media persons, he said that DMK has no right to celebrate May Day.

On Stalin’s remark, Balaji said that both Modi and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had proved themselves as the guards of the country and State respectively.

When asked about DMK’s petition to move no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Balaji said that the attempt clearly exposed the secret relationship between DMK and TTV Dinakaran-led AMMK.

“AIADMK will face the no-confidence motion and defeat it. At least 40 DMK MLAs are ready to support AIADMK; no (we don’t) need to give money (to DMK MLAs), but just an eye gesture from Chief Minister Palaniswami (is enough). Because many DMK MLAs do not accept the leadership of Stalin, he said.

“Moreover, people will not accept Stalin’s dramas and the electorate cannot be convinced with his sit-out electioneering,” he added. It may be noted that Stalin, during his campaign here on Wednesday, sat on the sit-outs of houses and interacted with the public.