Botched abortion: Ayurvedic doctor held in Coimbatore

A 57-year-old female Ayurvedic practitioner was arrested by Negamam police for her alleged role in the death of a pregnant woman on Monday. 

Published: 02nd May 2019

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 57-year-old female Ayurvedic practitioner was arrested by Negamam police for her alleged role in the death of a pregnant woman on Monday. 

She and her son, who run a clinic at Vadachittur, had allegedly performed an abortion after 37-year-old S Vanithamani of Negamam came to her for medical help. After the procedure, the woman severe stomach pain and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. 

Based on her husband’s complaint, a case was registered under IPC Section 314   and the clinic was shut down. However, the woman and her son had been on the run. Police managed to secure the woman on Tuesday night and arrest her on Wednesday. Police are still on the lookout for her son.

