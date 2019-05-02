No confidence motion exposed link between DMK and AMMK, says CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The no-confidence motion moved by the DMK against the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has revealed the party’s secret relationship with T T V Dhinakaran’s AMMK, charged Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Given that the notice issued by the Speaker was against three AIADMK MLAs, they do not know under what basis the DMK has moved this motion, he remarked.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport on Wednesday, Palaniswami explained that the AIADMK party whip had filed a complaint with the Speaker as the MLAs had acted against the interest of the party; he furnished evidence too. Hence, the Speaker took the appropriate action. While there is no connection between this action and the opposition party, we do not know why the opposition leader his angry, he commented. This has clearly exposed the party’s close relationship with AMMK, he claimed.

Palaniswami is in the city to campaign for the party’s candidate for the Sulur assembly constituency.

When questioned if former minister S M Velusamy is upset about being overlooked for the Sulur bypoll, he said that he did not have any information on the matter.

However, he expressed confidence in the AIADMK-led alliance winning in all the Lok Sabha and bypoll seats. The alliance will win in all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies, he asserted.

When asked about the steps taken to meet the drinking water shortage in the State, the chief minister said that a discussion had been held with officials before the elections and they had been instructed to take appropriate steps. Based on these directions, water shortage would be addressed soon, he added.