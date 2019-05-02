Home States Tamil Nadu

Talent hunt: Over 3,500 apply to be district judges, not one clears the test

The results were announced on Tuesday night and the highest mark secured was 24 out of a total of 150, way behind the cut-off of 60 marks for general category, 52.5 for MBC and 45 for SC candidates.

Published: 02nd May 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image used for representational purpose only

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what has come as a shocker, all the 3,562 advocates and serving judges who applied for the 31 vacant District Judge posts have failed the direct recruitment exam. The candidates who had applied include Sub-Judges, Munsif court judges and Judicial Magistrates. 

The results were announced on Tuesday night and the highest mark secured was 24 out of a total of 150, way behind the cut-off of 60 marks for general category, 52.5 for MBC and 45 for SC candidates.

Over 90 per cent of the candidates had scored in negative. The exams, officials say, were conducted after a gap of six years. “The test this time had more questions to test the analytical and reasoning skills, at preliminary levels,” officials said. “We received 8,000-odd applications from which these 3,562 candidates were chosen.” In the previous years, officials added, questions papers were mostly based on significant laws practised commonly in courts. “This time the paper was more holistic. It touched all subjects and laws,” the officials added.

Candidates, however, attacked the questions posed. “One question was: Whose portrait is hung in the first court of Madras HC,” said one candidate. “Another question read: Who was the first Chief Justice of the ‘Supreme’ Court of Madras.”

“Objections were raised with High Court authorities when the syllabus was released. It contained many irrelevant subjects,” says G Mohanakrishnan, president, Madras High Court Advocates Association.
Retired judge K Chandru said, “The results only show the lowering standards of the profession and the deterioration in law education.”

Sad state of affairs

The 3,562 candidates who took the test were chosen from 8,000-odd applications received for the vacancies.

Experts say the trend point towards the deteriorating quality of legal education and talent in profession
More than 90% of the candidates have scored in the negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
district judges advocates District Judge posts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp