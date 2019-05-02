Why does Stalin get irked when AIADMK acts against its own MLAs: Tamil Nadu CM

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday wondered why Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin gets worked up when disciplinary action is sought to be taken against ruling party legislators.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said it was not known why DMK was interfering in the ruling party's disciplinary action against its own legislators.

On April 26, All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief whip S. Rajendran had submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal to take action against three legislators for their anti-party activities.

Rajendran said the party had proof of their prejudicial activities and hence the petition was submitted to the Speaker. Photographs of the legislators with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran had also been submitted, he added.

On April 30, Dhanapal issued show cause notices to three AIADMK legislators -- A. Prabhu representing the Kallakuruchi constituency, Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and V.T. Kalaiselvan (Virudhachalam) -- seeking explanations for their anti-party activities.

Stalin on April 30 sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Assembly secretary proposing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and also submitted the one-line no-trust motion against Dhanapal.

Palaniswami said Stalin's anger showed the closeness between the DMK and the AMMK.

