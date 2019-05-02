Home States Tamil Nadu

Why does Stalin get irked when AIADMK acts against its own MLAs: Tamil Nadu CM

Palaniswami said it was not known why DMK was interfering in the ruling party's disciplinary action against its own legislators.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday wondered why Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin gets worked up when disciplinary action is sought to be taken against ruling party legislators.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said it was not known why DMK was interfering in the ruling party's disciplinary action against its own legislators.

On April 26, All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief whip S. Rajendran had submitted a petition to Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal to take action against three legislators for their anti-party activities.

Rajendran said the party had proof of their prejudicial activities and hence the petition was submitted to the Speaker. Photographs of the legislators with the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran had also been submitted, he added.

READ HERE | Tamil Nadu Speaker issues notice to 3 pro-Dhinakaran AIADMK MLAs; DMK seeks his removal

On April 30, Dhanapal issued show cause notices to three AIADMK legislators -- A. Prabhu representing the Kallakuruchi constituency, Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and V.T. Kalaiselvan (Virudhachalam) -- seeking explanations for their anti-party activities.

Stalin on April 30 sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu Assembly secretary proposing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and also submitted the one-line no-trust motion against Dhanapal.

Palaniswami said Stalin's anger showed the closeness between the DMK and the AMMK.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami MK Stalin DMK AIADMK P Dhanapal Lok Sabha elections 2019 Tamil Nadu speaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp