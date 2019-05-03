AIADMK keeping away BJP over fear of losing minority votes?

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK which is desperate to win at least 10 seats in the Assembly bypolls to retain power, appears to have decided to distance itself from its ally BJP during the by-election campaign in four Assembly constituencies – Sulur, Tirupparankudram, Ottapidaram and Aravakuruchi. The bypolls are slated for May 19.

The AIADMK tactic may be because of fear of losing the votes of minorities in the four constituencies — which were one of the party’s core vote bank in western and southern districts. It is pointed out that Muslim and Christian voters account for 10 to 15 per cent of total voters in the four constituencies whose votes may tilt the scale in the bypolls.

Given that the party is facing bye-polls in the absence of J Jayalalithaa who enjoyed support among the people cutting across religious and caste lines, a section of party leaders want the party to keep the BJP away during the bye-poll campaign.The intensive campaign allying with BJP by the party is likely to have cost it heavily in the Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls that were held on April 18, said party insiders. The AIADMK also wants to avoid the wrath of voters owing to anti-incumbency mood against the BJP-led Union government.

“The BJP wanted the campaign to be carried out projecting its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi as it was Lok Sabha polls. Since the four bypolls are fought on State issues some of us wanted to avoid BJP during the campaign,” said an AIADMK leader on condition of anonymity.

Incidentally, during AIADMK campaigns in which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers took part, its key ally BJP leaders did not participate. On the contrary, leaders of alliance parties participated during the campaign by DMK.

However, both party leaders denied any such speculation and claimed BJP will continue to remain AIADMK’s close ally even during bye-polls. AIADMK spokesperson Vaigai Selvan said the final list of contestants in the four Assembly constituencies was released only on Thursday and BJP leaders will campaign for AIADMK candidates in the coming days. “The minority support base of our party remains strong and we have no fear of losing it due to our allegiance to BJP,” he said.

MK introduced 3% reservation for Arunthathiyars: VP Duraisamy

Coimbatore: DMK Deputy General Secretary V P Duraisamy invoked the party’s late leader

M Karunanidhi and the three per cent reservation he had secured for Arunthathiyars under the

SC quota, in his campaign for their Sulur bypoll candidate Pongalur N Palanisamy. Speaking at Slipper Colony, which is populated by Dalits, he talked about how the reservation was put in place to ensure Arunthathiyars had the opportunity to work in the field of law, medicine and more. He assured employment in road widening and other works for people from the community who had only completed education till class X. He was the only leader who had waived loans of lakhs rupees taken out by poor people, Duraisamy recalled.

‘Houses for all BPL people by 2023’

Madurai: Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam said the government would finish constructing houses for all the people below poverty line by 2023. Campaigning for AIADMK Tiruparankundram candidate at Silaiman, he said when Jayalalitha was alive, it was decided to build concrete houses for 16 lakh people. “In the first phase, six lakh houses have been built. The present government will complete the scheme by 2023.” He said no one could destroy AIADMK and that only the party could establish a stable government.

Oppn working against public: Vasan

Coimbatore: Opposition parties are working against the ruling government and the public,

TMC chief GK Vasan has said. While campaigning for AIADMK’s candidate V P Kandasamy on Thursday, he said the opposition, fearing loss, was trying to stop the welfare measures carried out by the State. This is against the interest of the public, he claimed. “The BJP government will come to power again at the Centre and will take steps to sort out problems faced by the textile industry,” Vasan added.