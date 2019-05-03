Home States Tamil Nadu

Government school boy clears JEE Mains by studying on his own

Sabarinathan told The New Indian Express, "My parents, who are handloom workers, could not afford to enroll me in a private coaching centre to get trained on JEE."

Published: 03rd May 2019 05:04 PM

Image for representational purpose only. (File| PTI)

TIRUPUR: Studying on his own, a class XII student from a government school in Palladam has cleared  the JEE Mains. He scored 91 percentile and secured the All India rank of 28206.

P Sabarinathan was able to clear the exam by devoting time to JEEE preparation after his class XII board examination got over in March this year. He had also emerged as the topper among government school students in Tirupur with 573 out of 600 marks.

Behind his success were a number of factors.

First, he thanks his school teachers who bought him NCERT books worth Rs 4000.

Secondly, he underwent School Education Department's Thoduvanam - cost-free coaching for NEET, JEE - till the beginning of his board examinations.

After his Class XII board examination got over, the boy sat in his house and dedicated himself to cracking the difficult exams. Sabarinathan dreams of joining the ISRO in the future.

After his Class XII board examination got over, the boy sat in his house and dedicated himself to cracking the difficult exams. Sabarinathan dreams of joining the ISRO in the future.

Currently, he is thinking of applying for counselling in institutes like NIT Tiruchy and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bengaluru). He also plans to prepare for JEE Advanced soon.

"Lakhs of students appeared for the JEE Mains across the country and I am so happy that I was able to clear it," Sabarinathan said. 

Headmistress of Ganapathipalayam Government Higher Secondary School R Rathinaselvi said, "The boy is very bright in his academics. However, he chose Physics, Chemistry with Computer Science in his higher secondary to go to work after schooling. Seeing his eagerness, we pooled money and helped him with NCERT study materials."

Chief Education Officer S Shanthi told Express, "After a good performance on JEE in Tirupur, we are planning to step up the training process for government schools students on JEE."

