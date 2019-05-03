Home States Tamil Nadu

Supreme Court to hear DMK plea against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Dhanapal on Monday

The action followed a petition by the ruling party seeking due legal action against them.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Dhanapal

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker Dhanapal (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Monday the DMK's plea against Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker's notice for disqualification of three AIADMK MLAs, who extended support to rival leader and AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on April 30 issued show cause notices to three AIADMK legislators -- A. Prabhu (Kallakuruchi constituency), Rathinasabapathy (Aranthangi) and V.T. Kalaiselvan (Virudhachalam) -- seeking explanations for their anti-party activities.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Speaker issues notice to 3 pro-Dhinakaran AIADMK MLAs; DMK seeks his removal

The action followed a petition by the ruling party seeking "due legal action" against them.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M.K. Stalin on April 30 sent a letter to the Assembly Secretary proposing a no-confidence motion against the Speaker and also submitted a one-line no-trust motion against Dhanapal.

Appearing for the DMK, senior advocate Kapil Sibal wondered how the Speaker could issue notices for disqualification of three AIADMK MLAs when he himself was facing a no-confidence motion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Dhanabal Tamil Nadu Assembly TN Assembly DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp