Tamil Nadu: Auto drivers held for trying to break open ATM

The had entered the ATM kiosk at Kavundampalayam around midnight Thursday. CCTV footage showed that two went out and another person trying to break open the machine.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Three people were arrested Friday for attempting to break open an automated teller machine in the city, police said.

However, they fled when the alarm bell rang. Police, who rushed to the spot, went through the CCTV footage and identified the trio as autorickshaw drivers in the area and managed to arrest them around 5 AM.

