Cop to pay Rs 2 lakh relief to victim for harassment

In its order on Friday, the commission also recommended that the State government recover the compensation amount from the inspector and other accused police personnel.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended for the State to provide a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a political party’s functionary and his family members for allegedly being harassed by the police. The complainant, TS Pasupathy had submitted before the commission that Jayaraj, then police inspector at Virugambakkam, had filed several cases against him and his family members in 2015.

In its order on Friday, the commission also recommended that the State government recover the compensation amount from the inspector and other accused police personnel. In the complaint, TS Pasupathy, a resident of  Virugambakkam, a political party functionary said that a cadre from the party had allegedly instigated  Jayaraj to foist cases and six first information reports were filed against Pasupathy and his family.

Obtaining anticipatory bail, the family members had to sign at the Tiruchy Cantonment Police station where Jayaraj along with 10 other police personnel, arrived there in civil clothes and also allegedly attacked Pasupathy’s family members. This was recorded in the CCTV and the Judicial Magistrate in Tiruchy sought for a case to be registered against the police personnel, was also submitted in the complaint.

Denying the allegations, Jayaraj submitted that there were several cases pending against Pasupathy ever since he took charge at the police station and also, the complainant was a history-sheeter. Considering the documentary and oral evidence, SHRC Judge D Jayachandran observed that Jayaraj had failed to follow the procedures when the family members of Pasupathy went to sign in the Tiruchy police station, which was also recorded by the Judicial Magistrate and hence, the inspector violated the human rights.The judge recommended that the State government provide compensation of `2 lakh to Pasupathy.

