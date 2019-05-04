Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court directive to settle awards for acquired lands

Justice D Krishnakumar issued the directive while disposing of a writ petition from G Sekar and G Prabakaran.

Published: 04th May 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The  Madras High Court has directed the Additional Chief Secretary and Revenue department to issue necessary instructions to all Collectors immediately to settle the award amounts arising out of acquisition of lands for public purposes within six months, failing which, necessary instructions are to be issued for initiating action against the officers concerned.

Justice D Krishnakumar issued the directive while disposing of a writ petition from G Sekar and G Prabakaran.  They prayed for a directive to the authorities concerned to determine the present market value for the land unauthorisedly acquired over and above the notified extent in Devaneri village in Tirukkazhukundram taluk for widening the ECR.

When the matter came up on April 29, government advocate produced a copy of an order of the Collector wherein, it was seen that the compensation had been determined by him at `18.35 lakh as per the earlier direction of the court, with reasonable interest. The judge directed the State to pay the sum within a week with 15 per cent interest from August 2015. The judge reduced the costs of `1 lakh imposed earlier, to `20,000.  

Taking note of the above facts and also that in many cases compensation had not been paid by the department for several years, the judge directed the State to instruct Collectors to settle compensation as expeditiously as possible so that owners are not driven from pillar to post to get the sum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp