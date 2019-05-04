Rent Courts set up in 32 districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu government has set up Rent Courts in 32 districts of the state, according to a Government Order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.In Chennai, the court of small Causes numbers X to XVI will hear the issues pertaining to rental agreements and other such issues.

For the other districts, it is the principal district munsif courts or additional district munsif courts or district munsif courts. The notification will come into effect once the judges assume charge.

This also comes after Chennai collector, under powers conferred under Section 30 of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act 2017, which came into force on February 22, 2019, has appointed eight officials in the rank of deputy collector as Rent Authorities for 16 taluks of the district on March 26.

Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act was notified by the State government on February 22, making it one of the first major States in the country to implement it.