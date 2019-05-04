Home States Tamil Nadu

Rent Courts set up in 32 districts

Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act was notified by the State government on February 22, making it one of the first major States in the country to impleme

Published: 04th May 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu government has set up Rent Courts in 32 districts of the state, according to a Government Order issued by the Housing and Urban Development Department.In Chennai, the court of small Causes numbers X to XVI will hear the issues pertaining to rental agreements and other such issues.
For the other districts, it is the principal district munsif courts or additional district munsif courts or district munsif courts. The notification will come into effect once the judges assume charge.

This also comes after Chennai collector, under powers conferred under Section 30 of the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act 2017, which came into force on February 22, 2019, has appointed eight officials in the rank of deputy collector as Rent Authorities for 16 taluks of the district on March 26.

Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act was notified by the State government on February 22, making it one of the first major States in the country to implement it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp