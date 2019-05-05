Home States Tamil Nadu

Martin's staff: I-T sleuths booked for abetting suicide

Rohin mentioned in the complaint that his father committed suicide after he was harassed and beaten up by the I-T sleuths.

Published: 05th May 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A day after Martin Homoeopathy Medical College and Hospital’s accountant allegedly committed suicide, the Coimbatore Rural police registered a case against Income-Tax department sleuths for reportedly abetting him to take the extreme step. The complaint was filed by P Rohin Kumar (19), son of the deceased, T Palanisamy (45), on Friday night. 

Rohin mentioned in the complaint that his father committed suicide after he was harassed and beaten up by the I-T sleuths. He also said that he witnessed his father being beaten up by one of the I-T sleuths at their residence, and demanded action against those officials.  

Based on his complaint, the Karamadai police registered a case against the I-T sleuths under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. However, the officials were yet to be identified.Rohin also lodged a petition with Coimbatore Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday, seeking a fair investigation into his father’s death.

However, the court instructed him to lodge a petition with Periyanaickenpalayam DSP for carrying out the postmortem examination in the presence of RDO. Rohin also submitted a petition with the Collector.

