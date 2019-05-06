Home States Tamil Nadu

Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu leased out to North Indians: DMK chief MK Stalin

MK Stalin said the CBI was probing the case of candidates from Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab scoring high marks in Tamil subject in the postal department recruitment exams.

Published: 06th May 2019 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the BJP-led Central government of leasing out all central government jobs in Tamil Nadu to North Indians, thereby aggrevating the employment situation in the state.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said that at a time when over 80 lakh people in Tamil Nadu have registered with the employment exchange, all the central government jobs and jobs in the central public sector undertakings were given to North Indians.

Stalin said in the apprenticeship exam held by Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Trichy, about 300 persons from North India have been appointed on the grounds that none of the Tamil Nadu candidates cleared the exams.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was probing the case of candidates from Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab scoring high marks in Tamil subject in the postal department recruitment exams, Stalin said.

According to the DMK leader, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami not only went along with this policy but also entered into electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Stalin said once the BJP government goes home after May 23 when results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared, the DMK will ensure 90 per cent of the central government jobs in Tamil Nadu for people of this state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Central government jobs TN Central government jobs MK Stalin DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp