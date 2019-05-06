Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu leased out to North Indians: DMK chief MK Stalin

By IANS

CHENNAI: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday accused the BJP-led Central government of leasing out all central government jobs in Tamil Nadu to North Indians, thereby aggrevating the employment situation in the state.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said that at a time when over 80 lakh people in Tamil Nadu have registered with the employment exchange, all the central government jobs and jobs in the central public sector undertakings were given to North Indians.

Stalin said in the apprenticeship exam held by Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Trichy, about 300 persons from North India have been appointed on the grounds that none of the Tamil Nadu candidates cleared the exams.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was probing the case of candidates from Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab scoring high marks in Tamil subject in the postal department recruitment exams, Stalin said.

According to the DMK leader, Chief Minister K. Palaniswami not only went along with this policy but also entered into electoral alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Stalin said once the BJP government goes home after May 23 when results of the Lok Sabha polls will be declared, the DMK will ensure 90 per cent of the central government jobs in Tamil Nadu for people of this state.