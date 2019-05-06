‘Congress will not enforce NEET on any State’

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Congress, if elected to power in the Centre, would hold NEET only in states that want it, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K S Alagiri.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, he drew attention to the fact that the AIADMK and PMK — both parties who had opposed NEET and the former had even passed a resolution against it in the State Assembly — had allied with the BJP, the party responsible for making NEET mandatory.

Criticising the campaign strategy of PM Modi Alagiri said, “Instead of carrying out the campaign on principles and promises, he has been taking political advantage of the Pulwama attack and the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The government should have used a flight to move the personnel from one place to another. Instead, they were made to travel by road. This shows the intelligence failure. However, Modi has decided to face the Lok Sabha election by standing behind the Army.”

About the Speaker’s decision to disqualify three AIADMK MLAs for their alleged to AMMK, Alagiri claimed that Dhanapal had no power to make such a move. If they were to be disqualified, the State may face elections for three more constituencies, he added. He also denied claims that 30 DMK MLAs would vote in favour of AIADMK in the no-confidence motion moved by DMK President M K Stalin.