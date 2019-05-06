Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Congress will not enforce NEET on any State’

The Congress, if elected to power in the Centre, would hold NEET only in states that want it, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K S Alagiri.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

NEET application

Representational image.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Congress, if elected to power in the Centre, would hold NEET only in states that want it, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K S Alagiri.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport, he drew attention to the fact that the AIADMK and PMK — both parties who had opposed NEET and the former had even passed a resolution against it in the State Assembly — had allied with the BJP, the party responsible for making NEET mandatory.

Criticising the campaign strategy of PM Modi Alagiri said, “Instead of carrying out the campaign on principles and promises, he has been taking political advantage of the Pulwama attack and the death of 40 CRPF personnel. The government should have used a flight to move the personnel from one place to another. Instead, they were made to travel by road. This shows the intelligence failure. However, Modi has decided to face the Lok Sabha election by standing behind the Army.”

About the Speaker’s decision to disqualify three AIADMK MLAs for their alleged to AMMK, Alagiri claimed that Dhanapal had no power to make such a move. If they were to be disqualified, the State may face elections for three more constituencies, he added. He also denied claims that 30 DMK MLAs would vote in favour of AIADMK in the no-confidence motion moved by DMK President M K Stalin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Tamil Nadu K S Alagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp