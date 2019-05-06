Dacoits strike low-speed train again, take-off with gold chains of passengers

By Express News Service

ERODE: On the second consecutive day, miscreants struck again in running trains near Erode, on Sunday morning and burgled gold chains from women while they were asleep and escaped from the train. It was reported that the railway road bridge construction works are going on at LG Gate, Mavelipalayam, near Erode, forcing the trains to run at a speed of 20 km per hour from Magudanchavadi to Pallipalayam (Salem-Erode route).

According to police, some unknown persons took advantage of the low speed of the train and entered into the compartments of many trains from 1 am to 4 pm on Saturday morning. While the train was crossing the railway overbridge at Mavelipalayam near Sangagiri some miscreants burgled 24 sovereigns from five women while they were asleep. The dacoits entered into the II class reservation compartments in 3 trains. In the meanwhile, on Sunday morning the miscreants boarded Cheran Express, Mayiladuthurai- Mysore Express, Mangalore Express and Alleppey Express and snatched 10 sovereign chains from four women and escaped when the trains moved slowly in areas.

After the victims complained to the Erode railway police on Saturday, no such action was taken resulting in a burglary on the second day as well. However, in the meanwhile, the railway SP Rohithnathan and Erode DSP Ramesh visited the spot and held an inquiry, suspecting that it might be some dacoits who came from north India.

Awareness campaign

Following two consecutive incidents of burglary in trains, the railway police distributed handbills to the commuters of all trains in the Erode railway station. These bills have instructions for their safety aspects. They were asked that if they suspect any person or goods on the train and at the railway station, they should inform it to the railway cops (No 0424 2255177; 94981 01965), they advised.

Railway staff nabs thief

Salem: A ticket checking inspector was appreciated for nabbing a thief in a train on Friday. According to the Railway police, chief travelling ticket checking inspector, K Mayilsamy, was honoured by Railway Police DIG V Balakrishnan.