Four booked under Goondas Act for video that instigated violence in Ponnamaravarthi

PUDUKKOTTAI: Four persons arrested for releasing a video that sparked riots in Ponnamaravarthi on election day were booked under Goondas Act on Sunday.

The four people G Selvakumar (34) and C Vasanthakumar (30) from Pattukkottai in Thanjavur and M Sathiyaraj (30) and Rengaiah (45) hailing from Pudukkottai were the ones booked under this act. They arrested on April 25, 26 27 and 28 respectively.

They all belonged to the same community they slandered in the video and said they wanted to consolidate the votes of the community in Thanjavur.