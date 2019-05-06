NEET goes off smoothly in its third year in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by the National Testing Agency went off smoothly in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The medical entrance test has had a contentious past in the State, especially after the 2017 suicide of S Anitha, who had been unable to clear it. In 2018, there were several incidents of the test being delayed over question paper goof-ups. Several students had also been forced to travel out of State to take the test. Errors in translation of questions into Tamil also was an issue.

On Sunday, no such incidents were reported with even the notorious pre-test frisking having been toned down. The students too were, by and large, better prepared, indicating that the State was getting accustomed to the test.

As many as 1.34 lakh students had registered for the test this year, an increase over the 1.07 lakh who registered in 2018. The test was conducted in 188 centres across the State, with transport facilities being provided for parents and students in most places. Some local bodies, such as Madurai Corporation, had also set up facilitation centres to help students reach the test centres with ease. Still, in some places, parents were left battling the heat with few amenities as they waited for their children.

Students who took the test found it easy, with those who were taking the test for the second or third time noting that it was easier than in previous years. Most students found the Biology section easy but Physics and Chemistry tough.

There were stray incidents of students missing the test as they had forgotten their photographs or Aadhar cards. Some centres even provided an instant photo facility. In Coimbatore, one cop helped a student who had forgotten the photo by lending him `40 to take a photo at a nearby studio.