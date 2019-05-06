Home States Tamil Nadu

New vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu comes to a standstill

Transport department sources said that the new norms would not be applicable to the existing vehicles immediately, as the contract for the procuring the HSRP was yet to be completed.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways banned access to Vahan 4.0 upgraded integrated software developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for registration of new vehicles without high-security registration plates, the new vehicle registration in the State came to a standstill. 

Transport Commissioner C Samayamoorthy said new vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers manufactured on and after April should have tamper-proof high-security number plates to be registered. 
The new rules came into effect from May 1 as per the guidelines of the Union government. 

“The vehicles which are manufactured before March 31 will continue to be registered without high-security registration plate (HSRP),” added the Commissioner. 

The Union government last year issued an order mandating the automobile manufacturers to produce vehicles with the tamper-proof HSRPs from April 1. 

Followed by this, the NIC, which developed the Vahan software used for registering the new vehicles, has blocked the registration of new vehicles without mandatory security plates. 

Transport department sources said that the new norms would not be applicable to the existing vehicles immediately, as the contract for the procuring the HSRP was yet to be completed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Informatics Centre Numb Vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp