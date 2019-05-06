New vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu comes to a standstill

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways banned access to Vahan 4.0 upgraded integrated software developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for registration of new vehicles without high-security registration plates, the new vehicle registration in the State came to a standstill.

Transport Commissioner C Samayamoorthy said new vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers manufactured on and after April should have tamper-proof high-security number plates to be registered.

The new rules came into effect from May 1 as per the guidelines of the Union government.

“The vehicles which are manufactured before March 31 will continue to be registered without high-security registration plate (HSRP),” added the Commissioner.

The Union government last year issued an order mandating the automobile manufacturers to produce vehicles with the tamper-proof HSRPs from April 1.

Followed by this, the NIC, which developed the Vahan software used for registering the new vehicles, has blocked the registration of new vehicles without mandatory security plates.

Transport department sources said that the new norms would not be applicable to the existing vehicles immediately, as the contract for the procuring the HSRP was yet to be completed.