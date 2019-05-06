P Chidambaram slams PM Modi for remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former finance minister P Chidambaram criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi. On Sunday, he tweeted, “Mr Modi has crossed all limits of propriety and decency by defaming a man who died in 1991.

Does Mr Modi read anything at all? Does he know that the charge against Mr Rajiv Gandhi was thrown out by the HC, Delhi as “completely baseless?”. Does Mr Modi know that a BJP government decided not to file an appeal to the SC against the judgment?”.

'De mortuis nihil nisi bonum' “ मृत व्यक्ति के लिए कभी बुरा ना बोलें”



क्या पीएम ने यह प्राचीन कहावत सुनी है?



क्या कोई भी धर्म किसी मृत व्यक्ति को अपमानित करने की इजाज़त देता है? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 5 May 2019

He said ‘De mortuis nihil nisi bonum’. Of the dead, speaking nothing but the good. Has the PM heard of this ancient wisdom? Does any religion allow anyone to speak ill of the dead?