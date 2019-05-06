Home States Tamil Nadu

P Chidambaram slams PM Modi for remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

Former finance minister P Chidambaram criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former finance minister P Chidambaram criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks against former PM Rajiv Gandhi. On Sunday, he tweeted, “Mr Modi has crossed all limits of propriety and decency by defaming a man who died in 1991.

Does Mr Modi read anything at all? Does he know that the charge against Mr Rajiv Gandhi was thrown out by the HC, Delhi as “completely baseless?”. Does Mr Modi know that a BJP government decided not to file an appeal to the SC against the judgment?”.

He said  ‘De mortuis nihil nisi bonum’. Of the dead, speaking nothing but the good. Has the PM heard of this ancient wisdom?  Does any religion allow anyone to speak ill of the dead? 

