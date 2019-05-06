Ready to face local body elections anytime: Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Stating that AIADMK has been preparing for local body elections even when the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was in the pink of health, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “AIADMK is ready to face local body election anytime.”

Speaking to media persons at Salem Airport on Sunday, he said, “There are several reasons for the inordinate delay in conducting the local body election. In 2016, when the process of filing nomination was commenced, the Opposition filed a petition in the court and stopped the election. When the Court ordered the State Election Commission to conduct the local body election before May 31, they had asked three-month time to carry out preparation works. Hence, this time, the election will surely be conducted after three months”.

Asked about AIADMK’s chances of winning in the bypoll, he said, “We are forced to face the by-election because of a few traitors. However, we have high chances of winning from all four assembly constituencies.”

Training his guns on DMK president M K Stalin, the chief minister said that he has been using several strategies to meet people frequently, fearing election. Suspecting that the three MLAs, who were recently disqualified by the Speaker, have a connection with DMK, he said, just after the government whip lodged complaints against the trio, DMK moved a resolution demanding the removal of the Speaker. Why should Stalin involve in this issue? The AIADMK government has been functioning with the support of people. However, DMK has been trying to topple the government, he added.

Explaining how the government has been adhering to the court’s verdict, he said, “As per the norms of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), it is necessary for the teachers to clear Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to continue with their job. Despite giving many chances, the teachers seem to have not made good use of it. Tamil Nadu has been performing well in the education field as a result of the revolutionary ideas initiated by the late J Jayalalithaa.” The chief minister also assured to take measures to open Mettur Dam at the right time for the benefit of farmers.