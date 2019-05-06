Home States Tamil Nadu

Ready to face local body elections anytime: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Training his guns on DMK president M K Stalin, the chief minister said that he has been using several strategies to meet people frequently, fearing election.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palanisami canvassing votes for Aravakkurichi bypoll candidate Senthilnathan in Karur district on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: Stating that AIADMK has been preparing for local body elections even when the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was in the pink of health, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “AIADMK is ready to face local body election anytime.” 

Speaking to media persons at Salem Airport on Sunday, he said, “There are several reasons for the inordinate delay in conducting the local body election. In 2016, when the process of filing nomination was commenced, the Opposition filed a petition in the court and stopped the election. When the Court ordered the State Election Commission to conduct the local body election before May 31, they had asked three-month time to carry out preparation works. Hence, this time, the election will surely be conducted after three months”. 

Asked about AIADMK’s chances of winning in the bypoll, he said, “We are forced to face the by-election because of a few traitors. However, we have high chances of winning from all four assembly constituencies.”

Training his guns on DMK president M K Stalin, the chief minister said that he has been using several strategies to meet people frequently, fearing election. Suspecting that the three MLAs, who were recently disqualified by the Speaker, have a connection with DMK, he said, just after the government whip lodged complaints against the trio, DMK moved a resolution demanding the removal of the Speaker. Why should Stalin involve in this issue? The AIADMK government has been functioning with the support of people. However, DMK has been trying to topple the government, he added. 

Explaining how the government has been adhering to the court’s verdict, he said, “As per the norms of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), it is necessary for the teachers to clear Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to continue with their job. Despite giving many chances, the teachers seem to have not made good use of it. Tamil Nadu has been performing well in the education field as a result of the revolutionary ideas initiated by the late J Jayalalithaa.” The chief minister also assured to take measures to open Mettur Dam at the right time for the benefit of farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp