Three held for flesh trade in Velankanni

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with flesh trade in Velankanni. M Ilancheran (32), of Vizhunthamavadi, manager of a lodge located near Velankanni Shrine Basilica along with two of his assistants G Honest Raj (30), from Thiruthuraipoondi, and U Jayaraman (28) from Kilvelur for allowing prostitution in the lodge.

Police received information that the lodge was being misused and caught two women and three men in the act. The women were sent for counselling, and the men let off with a warning.

The arrested were booked under Immoral Traffic. (Prevention)] Act, 1956. The lodge’s two owners, P Raja, from Vaadiveli and V Anthony Jegatheesh, from Velankanni, are on the run and are on the manhunt launched by the police.