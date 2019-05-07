Armed Reserved constable placed under suspension for firing at locals

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: An Armed Reserve constable from Nilakottai, Dindigul, was suspended on Monday for allegedly firing at two men during an altercation near Mayiladuthurai on Sunday night.

According to sources, when D Jegan Raj, who was posted as a security officer in the Thiruvaduthurai Aadheenam, was talking to a woman at Market Street in Thiruvaduthurai, S Mathiyazhagan (46) recorded the conversation on his phone. As an altercation ensued after Raj confronted Mathiyazhagan, the policeman allegedly opened fire at the latter’s foot. He allegedly fired his gun again when the village chief, S Selvaraj (40), questioned his action. Sources said the bullet had penetrated his left leg and exited through his right leg. As villagers surrounded Raj and tried to overpower him, he allegedly fired in the air and the crowd scattered.

Informed by the villagers, the Kuthalam police arrived and arrested Raj under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act. A forensic team visited the spot and collected pieces of evidence like shrapnel. Raj was later remanded in judicial custody.

The two injured men are recovering at the Tiruvarur medical college hospital. SP C Vijayakumar and DIG J Loganthan visited the spot on Monday as part of the inquiry.