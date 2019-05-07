BPL families will get Rs 2000 aid after elections assures CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking a dig at DMK for halting the Rs 2,000 aid scheme extended to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) people, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the AIADMK government would give the financial assistance to people after the elections are over.

Campaigning at Thiruparankundram constituency in Viraganoor on Monday, the Chief Minister said that it was the DMK that approached the court and lodged a complaint to the Election Commission of India against the financial assistance scheme for the poor people.

Palaniswami also criticised Stalin for using an inappropriate word during election campaigns and said that he strongly condemned the language used by the DMK president.

Replying to the allegation of Stalin that unemployment is prevalent in the State, Palaniswami said that DMK was a part of the Union government for nearly 14 years and had done nothing for the youth of Tamil Nadu and “hasn’t brought any job opportunity while they were in power at Centre”.

“Further, the case related to late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s thumb impressions on Forms A (for getting party symbol) and Form B (declaration of official candidate of a party) in AK Bose nomination was set aside by the Madras High Court,” Palaniswami said.

“DMK is now misinterpreting the facts, and nowhere in the Judgement, the court had raised suspicion about the fingerprint of Jayalalithaa. Stalin should be awarded Nobel Prize for speaking lies, continuously,” Palaniswami said.

The Chief Minister also said Tamil Nadu was being considered number one State in terms of infrastructure.

Senthil Balaji is an opportunist, says CM

Karur: Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said, “The DMK candidate contesting in Aravakurichi is a man who first started his political career by joining the MDMK and then shifted allegiances three times in the past five years. He plotted against us along with opposition party members and also tried to destroy the AIADMK. Balaji is a pure political opportunist. You should teach him a lesson. Making a candidate win from a party which is ruling and has all the power will solve all your problems..”