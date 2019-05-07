Home States Tamil Nadu

Driver, six of Maharastra family die in Ambur road mishap

Published: 07th May 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

The car that was involved in the accident, is seen crushed under the stationary lorry near Ambur | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE: In a horrific road accident, seven persons, including two children, were crushed to death after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary mini-trailer lorry near Ambur on Monday.

The lorry, en route to Gopichettipalayam, had pulled over the Bengaluru - Chennai National Highway near Madhanur, when the car, heading towards Bengaluru, crashed into it around 2.30 pm. All the seven persons – three men, two women and two boys – in the car were crushed to death instantly, police said.

Six victims except the driver belonged to a family from Khamgaon, Buldhana district in Maharashtra. They were identifed as Hemant Narayanarao Deshmukh (37), his wife Saarika Hemant Deshmukh (30), Milind Narayanan Deshmukh (40), his wife Kiran Milind Deshmukh and their sons Adinath Milind Deshmukh and Ajinka Milind Desh.

The driver is yet to be identified. Since the car had a Karnataka registration number, police suspected the driver could be from that State. The bodies were sent to Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) for autopsy.

Ambur Taluk police have registered a case under Section 279 (rash driving or driving on a public way) and Section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of IPC. Vellore Range DIG V Vanitha and SP Pravesh Kumar visited the accident scene.

