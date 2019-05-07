Madras High Court day diary 

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu restrained from collecting full amount of ‘shelter’ charges

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has restrained the State government from demanding and collecting the full amount of ‘shelter’ charges for development of properties. A bench granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a batch of three PIL petitions on April 30 last.

The petitions sought to declare Sections 63-D and 63-E of the TN Town and Country Planning Act and Rule 34 of the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, which demanded the shelter charges as a condition for granting building plan approvals for the development of immovable properties. The bench said that there cannot be a blanket stay of the provisions. “Taking notice of the object of the Act, we grant interim injunction, restraining the respondents herein, making any demand for shelter charges.....”, the judges said.

Notice issued on gymnast’s plea against IOA office-bearers

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a writ petition from gymnast S Gautham Nataraj (21) of Chidambaram, challenging the orders of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) describing one Dr S Shantikumar Singh as the general secretary of the Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI) in Mumbai.

The petition sought to quash an order of the IOA and another one of its ‘Dispute Commission’ and consequently direct them to approve and validate the petitioner’s Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship Certificate. According to the petitioner, the IOA had already approved the removal of Shantikumar Singh. However, the office-bearers of the IOA, without verification of their own records, passed the orders as if Shantikumar Singh is in power. By virtue of this order, his Accreditation Certificate has been put on hold, the petitioner added.