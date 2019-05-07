Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court day diary 

A bench granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a batch of three PIL petitions on April 30 last.

Published: 07th May 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Tamil Nadu restrained from collecting full amount of ‘shelter’ charges
Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has restrained the State government from demanding and collecting the full amount of ‘shelter’ charges for development of properties. A bench granted the injunction while passing interim orders on a batch of three PIL petitions on April 30 last.

The petitions sought to declare Sections 63-D and 63-E of the TN Town and Country Planning Act and Rule 34 of the TN Combined Development and Building Rules, which demanded the shelter charges as a condition for granting building plan approvals for the development of immovable properties. The bench said that there cannot be a blanket stay of the provisions. “Taking notice of the object of the Act, we grant interim injunction, restraining the respondents herein, making any demand for shelter charges.....”, the judges said.

Notice issued on gymnast’s plea against IOA office-bearers
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered notice on a writ petition from gymnast S Gautham Nataraj (21) of Chidambaram, challenging the orders of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) describing one Dr S Shantikumar Singh as the general secretary of the Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI) in Mumbai.

The petition sought to quash an order of the IOA and another one of its ‘Dispute Commission’ and consequently direct them to approve and validate the petitioner’s Senior Artistic Gymnastics National Championship Certificate. According to the petitioner, the IOA had already approved the removal of Shantikumar Singh. However, the office-bearers of the IOA, without verification of their own records, passed the orders as if Shantikumar Singh is in power. By virtue of this order, his Accreditation Certificate has been put on hold, the petitioner added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court shelter charges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp