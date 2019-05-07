Home States Tamil Nadu

Retired judge D Hariparanthaman to hold TNVA elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has appointed Justice D Hariparanthaman, a retired judge of the High Court, as the officer to conduct an election to the TN Volleyball Association (TNVA) for the next four-year term 2019-2023.

Justice R Suresh Kumar made the appointment while passing further interim orders on a writ petition from the Virudhunagar District Volleyball Association and other applications filed by the connected parties, on April 24 last.

The election officer shall make efforts to finalise the list of electoral rolls as per the by-laws of the Association and approve the list and publish it within a month. Thereafter, he shall draw up a schedule for holding election and within the schedule, the election shall be completed. The election officer shall be at liberty to appoint one or two assistant election officer to assist him in completing the task entrusted to him.
He shall have every right to have access to all records pertaining to the association and the  TNVA shall render all assistance to him.

At any rate, the election process shall be completed within three months on the election officer assuming office. All miscellaneous expenses incurred or incidental thereto, to complete the election process, shall be borne by the Association then and there and in this regard, whatever claim to be made or whatever requirement comes from the election officer, shall immediately be met out by the ad-hoc committee through the assisting panel,” the judge said.

The judge also constituted a panel for selection of players from the State for the 21st Youth National Volley Ball Championship beginning on June 2.

This committee will take charge of the selection process by calling the eligible players throughout the State through various districts fora and clubs concerned with the game of volley ball and after inviting the eligible players, the selection process can go on under the supervision of these committee members.

