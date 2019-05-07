Stalin capable of becoming President: DMK treasurer Durai Murugan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: DMK treasurer Duraimurugan said party president MK Stalin was capable of becoming the President of India “owing to his extraordinary political knowledge”.

Addressing a meeting of booth agents for Ottapidaram by-election at Muthaiapuram, Duraimurugan appealed to the cadre not to indulge in group politics “at least until the announcement of the election results on May 23”. He said Stalin, who has never been a chief minister, was creating ripples even in the national level as “he is the one who declared Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a prime minister candidate.

‘Will give 90 per cent central jobs in Tamil Nadu to local youth’

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin has given his assurance that the party would strive hard to offer 90 per cent of Central government jobs in the State to Tamil youth. He said, “On behalf of the DMK, I express my condemnation (towards the Union government) for offering jobs to North Indians in Union government departments and public sector firms when 80 lakh youth of the State are longing for jobs.” He added, “A total of 2,300 North Indian applicants out of 2,600, have got appointments in the railways in Tamil Nadu. The DMK has pledged to remove such betrayal by the BJP and AIADMK towards Tamil Nadu.”