By PTI

COIMBATORE: A 15-year-old boy allegedly died due to sunstroke here Tuesday while playing, police said.

The boy, hailing from Pollachi, had come to his grandfather's house at Chettipalayam for vacation. The boy, who was playing in front of the house, suddenly swooned and fell down.

His grandfather and neighbours immediately rushed him to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. Investigations are on to ascertain the reason for the death, they added.