Five AMMK men booked for attacking Puthiya Tamilagam cadre

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The cadre of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) clashed at Kasilingapuram near Vasapapuram here on Sunday night after the latter protested against the former for “using PT flags”. The clash left at least four persons injured who are being administered treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, Palayamkottai.

Sources said that more than 50 AMMK cadre were waving PT flags during party leader TTV Dhinakaran’s rally who campaigned in Ottapidaram assembly segment on Sunday night. When the cadre were rallying between Kasilingapuram and Echantha Odai near Vallanadu, PT cadre protested against AMMK cadre for “using their party flag against the law”.

The verbal duel snowballed into a group clash that left four PT cadre, including Thoothukudi district secretary Kubendran, injured. Based on a complaint lodged by an election flying squad official, Puliampatti police registered an FIR against five AMMK cadre of Kasilingapuram and surrounding villages on charges of violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC), said Superintendent of Police Murali Rambha when Express contacted.

Meanwhile, Krishnasamy also condemned the attack and demanded stern action against AMMK cadre. He also urged the Election Commission of India to prevent other parties from using PT flag during election campaigns.

