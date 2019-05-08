Home States Tamil Nadu

Before blaming government, cut tariff of channels owned by DMK leaders: EPS tells Stalin

On the Perambalur sex abuse case alleged by M K Stalin, Palaniswami said that the purported evidence given by the lawyer Arul had been found baseless during the investigation.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami speaking at a meeting of AIADMK IT wing, in Madurai on Tuesday | k k sundar

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused DMK president M K Stalin of doing “politics” by levelling allegations against AIADMK and him, instead of talking about the “achievements” of DMK. “They (DMK) have done nothing for the people when they were in power. They talk about public issues, but none of the 88 MLAs of DMK had submitted any petitions to me seeking to fulfil their demands,” he said while campaigning for AIADMK Ottapidaram (reserved) segment candidate P Mohan here on Tuesday.

On the Perambalur sex abuse case alleged by M K Stalin, Palaniswami said that the purported evidence given by the lawyer Arul had been found baseless during the investigation. “The complaint is a rumour in nature and is being spread to malign the image of the AIADMK MLA of Perambalur segment. The lawyer who is behind the rumours is facing nine cases and has been imprisoned,” Palaniswami said. He charged that a former Perambalur DMK MLA was accused of raping and murdering a minor girl who worked as a maid at his home and has been serving 10 years imprisonment. 

Replying to DMK president Stalin who had said during his election campaigns that cable television tariffs were higher (in the State), the chief minister said: “At least 40 channels are being run by the family members of Stalin and his relative Dayanidhi Maran. Let’s see whether they will reduce the tariff,” Palaniswami said.

At Puthiyamputhur, Palaniswami urged the public to vote for AIADMK candidate to “teach a lesson” to the disqualified MLA Sundar Raj, an independent candidate (AMMK), for “conspiring to topple the government”. He also assured to upgrade Puthiyamputhur panchayat to a town panchayat after the elections. Saying that the students opting for higher education had increased to 48 per cent in Tamil Nadu, he said that there has been a revolution in education in Tamil Nadu. “Where there is education, there will be peace,” he noted. The chief minister campaigned for the AIADMK candidate at Tharuvaikulam, Muthammal Colony, Muthaiapuram and Pudhukottai.

The chief minister also assured that construction of a bus depot in Ottapidaram would be considered and said that Ottapidaram would get a new bus stand. Saying that the drinking water crisis would be addressed soon, Palaniswami said that the `Rs106 crore worth Thamirabarani combined drinking water scheme for 248 villages would be inaugurated after the elections. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami DMK M K Stalin AIADMK
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp